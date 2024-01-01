Celebrating the 2024 New Mexico Envirothon competition with a memory video full of smiles!
We thank our sponsors, volunteers, and partners who make this possible each and every year.
We look forward to seeing more even more smiles at our 18th Annual State Competition located in Vanderwagen, NM April 11-13th, 2025!
Video directed and produced by: Rachel Portillo, NME Alum
New Mexico Envirothon is a 501(c)3 organization formed in 2008 to bring the National Conservation Foundation's Envirothon program to high school students in the Land of Enchantment.
Through our statewide network of natural resource professionals and educators, we provide hands-on natural resource workshops and competitions for students interested in agriculture, environmental science, and resource conservation.
To engage the next generation of Natural Resource Problem Solvers.
Contact our Treasurer, Terrell Treat, treasurer@nmenvirothon.org
PO Box 2787 Ranchos de Taos, NM 87557
